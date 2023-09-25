Gujarat bridge collapse: TMC slams BJP, calls it 'double engine failure'

TMC West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, 'When a bridge collapsed in Kolkata during the 2016 assembly polls, the prime minister and senior BJP leaders, while campaigning for his party, blamed corruption as the main reason behind the bridge collapse. Now, let him say the same thing about the incident in Gujarat.' A portion of the under-construction Vivekananda Road flyover in central Kolkata collapsed, leading to the death of 27 people and the injury to many others.