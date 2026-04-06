<p>Ahmedabad: Just as the campaign for the local elections was heating up, a remark by Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> has given the BJP potent ammunition to corner the state Congress. </p><p>Kharge while addressing an election rally in Keralam reported to have said, "You can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but can't fool Keralam people." </p><p>The Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his deputy Harsh Sanghavi on Monday criticised the statement while terming it as an "Anti-Gujarat" comment.</p> .'You can fool illiterates in Gujarat': Congress President Kharge to PM Modi at Kerala poll rally.<p>In a press conference in Gandhinagar, Patel said while condemning the statement, "Kharge should apologise for insulting 6.5 crore Gujaratis and the land of Gandhiji-Sardar saheb."</p><p>He said, "The mindset of Congress has always been anti-Gujarat. Gujarat will not tolerate such insults." Patel also claimed that the Congress has long been obstructing Gujarat's development.</p> .<p>He mentioned whether it was the construction of Sardar Sarovar dam for supplying Narmada water to the people of Gujarat or the tallest statue of the world "statue of unity," the Congress always hindered these projects.</p><p>Deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi also criticised the statement and said that it wasn't the first time that Congress has targeted the state. </p><p>"Congress has repeatedly targeted Gujarat during elections. A party that cannot win in Gujarat resorts to such remarks. This reflects not leadership but frustration," Sanghavi said.</p><p>Gujarat is gearing up for crucial local body elections said to be crucial ahead of next year's assembly election. </p><p>Local self-government elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats.</p>