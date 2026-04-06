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Gujarat CM calls Congress 'anti-Gujarat', seeks apology for Kharge's remark

Kharge while addressing an election rally in Keralam reported to have said, "You can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but can't fool Keralam people."
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsGujaratMallikarjun Kharge

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