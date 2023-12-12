Gujarat Cong leader held over morphed images of woman with Ayodhya priest

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad police's Cyber Crime Branch, on Tuesday, held a Congress leader allegedly for posting morphed images of a woman with the Ayodhya priest on social media. The images have gone viral on several social media platforms.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Ajit Rajian told DH that Hitendra Pithadiya has been held for posting the deepfake images of the woman under the charges of 469 (forgery), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and sections of Information and Technology Act.

Pithadiya is the chairman of Gujarat Congress' scheduled caste department.

Reacting to police action, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told DH, "no one is above the law if the posts were indeed objectionable. However, the enthusiasm of cyber police in arresting opposition leaders goes missing when it comes to cases against ruling party leaders."