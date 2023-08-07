Gujarat Congress invites Rahul Gandhi to start second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from state

The Gujarat Congress on Monday said it has invited party leader Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the western state, which is the 'land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel'. The second phase of the march, after the first one which covered several states between Kanyakumari in the south and Kashmir in the north, is likely to cover areas from the east and west, a Congress leader said.