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Gujarat Congress MLAs reach assembly with placards, cylinders even as govt assures sufficient LPG

The state government has claimed that "sufficient quantities of petrol, diesel and LPG" were available.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:29 IST
BJPGujaratCongressIranBhupendra PatelLPGWest Asia

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