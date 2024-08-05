Gujarat Congress to launch 'Nyay Yatra'; Rahul and Priyanka likely to join

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress leaders are gearing up to launch "Nayay Yatra (justice march)" on August 9 for victims of several tragedies which have hit the states in recent times.
Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge among others are likely to join the march, party leaders said.
Party MLA and one of the working presidents of state Congress Jignesh Mevani said, "We are going to take out the Nyay Yatra from 9th August in support of the families of those who lost their lives due to the negligence of the administration in the Rajkot fire incident, Morbi bridge accident, Vadodara boat tragedy and Takshila fire incident in Surat."
He alleged that these accidents occurred due to widespread corruption in the government and demanded higher compensation for the victims.
When asked if senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi are participating, Mevani said, "We have requested everyone to participate."
These leaders are likely to join the march on August 22, the day it ends in Gandhinagar. The march will be kicked off from Morbi town, where 135 people lost their lives following a bridge collapse in 2022.
Party leaders said that August 9 is historically important as it marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's call for "Quit India" movement" against Britishers, which resulted in widespread civil disobedience against the Britishers.
Published 05 August 2024, 17:03 IST