Gujarat Congress to launch 'Nyay Yatra'; Rahul and Priyanka likely to join

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress leaders are gearing up to launch "Nayay Yatra (justice march)" on August 9 for victims of several tragedies which have hit the states in recent times.

Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge among others are likely to join the march, party leaders said.

Party MLA and one of the working presidents of state Congress Jignesh Mevani said, "We are going to take out the Nyay Yatra from 9th August in support of the families of those who lost their lives due to the negligence of the administration in the Rajkot fire incident, Morbi bridge accident, Vadodara boat tragedy and Takshila fire incident in Surat."