Gujarat: Court orders registration of FIRs against villagers behind call for economic boycott of Muslims

Ahmedabad: A year after calls were given for the economic boycott of Muslims following communal riots, a court in Patan district has ordered registration of an FIR against the accused villagers for "promoting enmity" between two groups on the basis of religious identities.
Additional civil judge H P Joshi, Patan civil court, passed an order asking the local police to register an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by Makbulhusen Dilavarbhai Shekh. Shekh had approached the court after local Balisana police refused to lodge an FIR through advocate Yusuf Shaikh.
Last year on July 16, communal riots had broken out in Balisana village in Patan district allegedly over a religious post on Instagram. Following the riots, Shekh has stated in the complaint that some of the villagers created a video clip calling for economic boycott of Muslims.
Shekh submitted the clip in court as evidence when he filed the complaint after local police, including the office of the superintendent, didn't register FIR against the accused.
Shekh has named Rakesh Patel, Jayanti Patel, Anil Patel, Dipak Patel, Rohit Chenawala, Dhruv Patel and others as those behind the boycott call. When the court sought a report from Balisana police station, the latter filed a report asking for closure of the case, saying that the boycott call was a result of "communal riots between Muslims community members including the complainant (Shekh) and members of Patel community."
The police report claimed, as quoted in the order passed on July 26, that although the call was given to remove Muslims from Hindu-owned shops, "no one was forced to do so, no one was beaten up or abused, or (asked to) keep enmity with Muslim community members but if they fight with us (Hindus) we don't want to keep any relationship with them." The police said that no criminal case was made out.
However, the complainant stated that many Muslims had lost their livelihood and shops following the boycott calls. Based on the complainant's submission, including statements of witnesses, the court held that "prima facie, it seems, as shown in the video clip, shops are being vacated from Muslims and it can be absolutely seen that attempts are being made to cause financial loss to Muslims."
The court order also says that many Muslims who were running shops owned by Hindus for many years had to vacate following the boycott calls. Allowing the complaint, the court ordered the police sub inspector of Balisana to file an FIR and take appropriate action.
Published 31 July 2024, 07:55 IST