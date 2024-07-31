Gujarat: Court orders registration of FIRs against villagers behind call for economic boycott of Muslims

Ahmedabad: A year after calls were given for the economic boycott of Muslims following communal riots, a court in Patan district has ordered registration of an FIR against the accused villagers for "promoting enmity" between two groups on the basis of religious identities.

Additional civil judge H P Joshi, Patan civil court, passed an order asking the local police to register an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by Makbulhusen Dilavarbhai Shekh. Shekh had approached the court after local Balisana police refused to lodge an FIR through advocate Yusuf Shaikh.

Last year on July 16, communal riots had broken out in Balisana village in Patan district allegedly over a religious post on Instagram. Following the riots, Shekh has stated in the complaint that some of the villagers created a video clip calling for economic boycott of Muslims.