Gujarat court sentences man to two years jail in triple talaq case

Fakir was booked under the new law in September 2019, about two months after the practice of triple talaq was declared illegal. He divorced his wife, Afsaana, for 17 years through triple talaq during a quarrel with her in presence of her family members.

She filed an FIR with Mehsana A Division police station against Fakir and his second wife, Bismila Banu, who he married earlier that year. The court acquitted Banu saying that under the only "Muslim husband", who pronounces "talaq thrice" can be held accountable and not the one who is aiding him.

The court didn't entertain the argument of the defendant that there was no independent witness in the case.

Earlier in Banaskantha, a deputy engineer, Sarfarazkhan Bihari, was sentenced to one year imprisonment for trying to divorce his wife of seven years through triple talaq.