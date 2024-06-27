Gujarat: FIR against unknown persons for threatening fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden temple

As the police categorised it as 'sensitive', the FIR could not be accessed by the general public on the state home department's website.

"She claimed that unknown persons gave her death threats through email, WhatsApp and Instagram after photos showing her doing 'shirsasan' (head-stand) at Golden Temple went viral. No suspect has been named in the FIR," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.

Makwana visited the Golden Temple on June 21, International Day of Yoga, and performed yoga on its 'parikrama' path. The photos of her act soon went viral.