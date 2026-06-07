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Gujarat: Four workers killed in Surat while cleaning tank at jewellery manufacturing unit

Primary investigation suggested that none of the workers were using any safety gears to clean the tank.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsGujaratSuratjewellery

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