Gujarat: Four workers killed in Surat while cleaning tank at jewellery manufacturing unit

<p>Ahmedabad: Four workers were killed allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while they were cleaning an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Surat on Sunday. </p><p>Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday morning when a group of workers including their supervisor entered the tank for cleaning. Primary investigation suggested that none of the workers were using any safety gears to clean the tank. </p>.Bengaluru: Two brothers die in tank at Jigani factory; safety manager held.<p>"The tank belongs to an industrial unit, Rati Jewellers, which operates an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). It is used to collect waste generated during the jewellery manufacturing process. The workers had been assigned to clean the tank as part of routine maintenance. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the workers had fallen unconscious one after another. Our team pulled them out and rushed them to the hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival," a fire official said.</p><p>He also added that the workers were not wearing any safety gears that could have saved them. While a case of accidental death has been registered, police said that further action will be taken after the post mortem report. </p>.Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning factory tank in Rajasthan's Balotra.<p>Deputy commissioner of police, zone-1, Alok Kumar told reporters that there were three workers and their supervisor who died in the tank. He said that primary investigation suggested that none of them had used any safety equipment.</p><p>The workers have been identified as Nimesh Savaliya, 26, Vikas Sonavane, 24, Vijay Ahire, 24 and Yogesh Jadav.</p>