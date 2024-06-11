Gujarat government suspends IAS officer over land deal causing 'huge loss' to public exchequer

The Gujarat government on Monday suspended an IAS officer over charges of "grave negligence" which caused "huge financial loss" to the government exchequer in a land deal.

In an order dated June 10, the government stated, "Whereas, disciplinary proceedings against Aayush Sanjeev Oak, IAS, Collector of Valsad, are contemplated for serious charges of grave negligence causing situation involving a huge financial loss to the exchequer while dealing with the matter of revenue land during the tenure of collector, Surat from the period dated June 23, 2021, to February 1, 2024."