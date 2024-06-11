Gujarat government suspends IAS officer over land deal causing 'huge loss' to public exchequer

The Gujarat government on Monday suspended an IAS officer over charges of "grave negligence" which caused "huge financial loss" to the government exchequer in a land deal.
In an order dated June 10, the government stated, "Whereas, disciplinary proceedings against Aayush Sanjeev Oak, IAS, Collector of Valsad, are contemplated for serious charges of grave negligence causing situation involving a huge financial loss to the exchequer while dealing with the matter of revenue land during the tenure of collector, Surat from the period dated June 23, 2021, to February 1, 2024."
"NOW THEREFORE, the government of Gujarat, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule-3 of the All India Services (discipline & appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Aayush Sanjeev Oak, IAS under suspension with immediate effect."
Despite attempts, Oak couldn't be reached out for comments. Sources said that the land in question is located in Surat. Few local Congress leaders have claimed that the land deal was running into nearly Rs 2,000 crore. The land was allegedly sold to private individuals.
Published 10 June 2024, 21:25 IST