Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

<p>Ahmedabad: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat government</a> on Wednesday transferred 72 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ias">Indian Administrative Service</a> (IAS) officers.</p>.<p>Among key changes, Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar D N Modi was appointed Development Commissioner in Gandhinagar, while Collector of Kutch-Bhuj, Anand Patel, was transferred as Commissioner of Schools in Gandhinagar.</p>.<p>Patel was also given additional charge as Commissioner of PM-POSHAN Yojana (Mid-Day Meal) and Director of the Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT), said the notification issued by the the General Administration Department.</p>.<p>Ahmedabad district Collector Sujeet Kumar was appointed Special Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.</p>.Shah defends transfer of IAS, IPS officers in Bengal by EC, says many behaved like TMC cadres.<p>Director of Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) Ajay Prakash was transferred and his "services placed at the disposal" of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department for appointment as Managing Director of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd in Vadodara.</p>.<p>Surat Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi was appointed Director of Civil Supplies and Ex-officio Additional Secretary in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department in Gandhinagar.</p>.<p>Bharuch Collector Gaurang Makwana was transferred to GEDA as Director.</p>.<p>He was also assigned additional charge as Managing Director of Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd.</p>.<p>Narmada Collector Sanjay K Modi was transferred as Executive Director of the Gujarat State Tribal Development Residential Educational Institution Society (GSTDREIS), Gandhinagar.</p>.<p>Morbi Collector Kiran B Jhaveri was posted as Municipal Commissioner of the newly formed Nadiad Municipal Corporation.</p>.<p>Navsari Collector Kshipra Agre was appointed Commissioner, Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Gandhinagar. She was also given additional charge as Commissioner of Services.</p>.<p>Dahod Collector Yogesh Babanrao Nirgude was appointed Additional Development Commissioner, Gandhinagar.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC transfers 12 police officials in poll-bound West Bengal.<p>Kheda Collector Amit Prakash Yadav was transferred as Additional Commissioner of Industries, Gandhinagar, and was also given additional charge as Joint Managing Director of iNDEXTb.</p>.<p>Gir-Somnath Collector N V Upadhyay was posted as Collector of Kheda district.</p>.<p>Prabhav Joshi, Managing Director of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd, Gandhinagar, was appointed Municipal Commissioner of Junagadh Municipal Corporation.</p>.<p>Arvalli Collector Prashasti Pareek was transferred as Managing Director of Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd, Gandhinagar. </p>