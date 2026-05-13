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Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

Ahmedabad district Collector Sujeet Kumar was appointed Special Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsGujaratIASofficers

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