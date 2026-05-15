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Gujarat govt announces austerity measures; urges for virtual meetings, promotes EV use

The government said that even in cases of absolute necessity, instead of summoning regional officials for meetings, such meetings should be held through virtual means.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiEVausterity

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