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Gujarat govt assures adequate fuel supply in state; warns against hoarding

The recent long queues at fuel stations were the fallout of panic buying triggered by rumours rather than any actual shortage, said Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsGujaratfuelLPGWest AsiawarPNG

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