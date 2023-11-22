Gujarat govt declares Ghol as state fish

Due to its medicinal values it is one of the most sought after fish. In India, this fish is found mostly in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Several fishermen from Gujarat and neighbouring Maharashtra have been hitting headlines for catching large size Ghol fish and selling them in crores.

During the inauguration, chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat contributes the largest share in fish production in the country. He said that out of Rs 5000 crore export business, the state contributes 70 per cent. "This is the reason, the first global fisheries conference is happening in Gujarat."

The event was organised by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, government of India.