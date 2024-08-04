Gujarat govt extends fishing ban till Aug 15; Congress opposes

However, state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil in a statement on Sunday said, "The decision of the Gujarat government to ban fishing till August 15 is unfair and reckless. We request Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Government of Gujarat to reconsider and allow the fishermen to go to the sea immediately."

He claimed that the fisheries commissioner issued a circular at 12 noon on July 31, stating that if the weather remains bad on August 1, 2 and 3, then fishermen will not get the token to go for fishing in the sea.