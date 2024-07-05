Gujarat govt says it is resuming 108 hectares of land from Adani Group's APSEZ for grazing land

Following the submission, the division bench of chief justice Sunita Agarwal and Pranav Trivedi passed an order directing the government to "complete the process in accordance with law." On objections raised by the advocate appearing for APSEZ , the court said that it was free to challenge the order. The advocate submitted that the government's decision was "directly affecting the company as several factories are operational on that land."

A group of villagers from Navinal had filed a PIL through advocate Anand Yagnki in 2011, a year after they learnt about the allotment after they saw the company started fencing the grazing land. The villagers contended that they were facing "serious shortage of grazing land after the state government decided to allocate 231 out of 276 acres of land to APSEZ, the village is now left only with 45 acres of land for grazing and it does not match the ratio of the cattle in the village." Citing resolutions of the state government, they contended that since there was no excess land, such allocation of land was illegal.

In 2014, this PIL was disposed of after the government filed an affidavit assuring the court that it would grant 387 hectares of government land as grazing land. A contempt petition was filed in the court after the government failed to do so. Upon non-compliance of the Order of the High Court, a contempt petition was filed before the High Court of Gujarat.

In 2015, according to Yagnik, the state filed a review petition in the high court "contending that the available land for allocation to the Panchayat is only 17 hectares than that of what was conveyed at the time of disposal of the PIL. The court vide order dated 28.08.2015, while reviving the petition also commented as to whether the change in stand of government is on account of bonafide pardonable inadvertence or is based on other consideration."

On April 19 and June 21, the high court asked the Kutch collector and principal secretary, revenue department to file personal affidavits to resolve the issue with regard to replenishment of the gauchar land. Earlier, the government had proposed to give additional land for gaucher about six to seven km away from the village, which the court denied.