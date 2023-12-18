Gujarat govt urges fishing community to adapt tech-based tactics to boost fisheries sector

Ahmedabad: Gujarat, with the longest coastline of 1,600-km in the country, is deeply rooted in the bounty of its waters, producing an annual average of 8.5 lakh tonnes marine fish in the last four years.

The state, which has also contributed to 17 per cent of India's total fish exports at Rs 5,000 crore, is now urging its traditional fishing community to adopt modern technologies to harvest the potential of deep-sea fishing, which provides immense possibilities of growth.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in state capital Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2024, is likely to give further push to this industry.

The biennial summit serves as a platform for businesses and governments to explore investment opportunities and establish partnerships.

"Gujarat has the longest coastline of about 1,600 km. It is at the forefront of fish production. Today, Gujarat is exporting fish worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, taking the state's contribution to 17 per cent of India's total fish exports," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said at an event organised here recently.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he started the Sagar Khedu Sarvangi Vikas Yojana for the overall development of the fisheries sector, which has been very successful. Today, the blue economy sector of Gujarat is growing very fast," Patel said.

From fishing operations to processing, the industry plays a crucial role in generating employment and contributing to the state's economy, officials and fishing community members said.