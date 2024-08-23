Gujarat has 'Asia's richest village' with residents holding fixed deposits worth Rs 7,000 crore: Report

Village life is often connoted to simplicity, quaintness and economic disadvantages. However, according to an NDTV report, a village in Gujarat has broken these stereotypes and is probably the 'richest village in Asia.'

Situated in Kachchh district of Gujarat, on the outskirts of Bhuj, Madhapar is known as the wealthiest village of Asia, with its residents holding fixed deposits worth Rs 7,000 crore.

According to the report, Madhapar village has a substantial population of the Patel community. The village was inhabited by nearly 17,000 people in the year 2011, which has now increased to 32,000.