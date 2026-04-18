Gujarat HC clears way for state to take over Asaram ashram's land

<p>Ahmedabad: A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday cleared the way for the state government to take over nearly 45,000 sqm of prime land allegedly encroached upon by the Motera Asaram Ashram, run by rape convict and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. </p>.<p>The prime land is located near the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Motera. The area is being developed into a major sports hub for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and making it an Olympic-ready city.</p>.<p>"In totality of facts and circumstances of the present case, it is evident that the petitioner trust not only violated the conditions of the orders of allotment, regularisation, orders of grants of government land, but also encroached upon a substantial area of open land surrounding the allotted lands, even the land from the riverbed (Sabarmati) for its use and illegal occupation over the period...," the division bench led by chief justice Sunita Agarwal stated while pronouncing the order. </p>.Asaram's photo worship at Surat hospital sparks row.<p>The bench observed that the applicant was a "habitual offender", noting that he had previously encroached upon approximately 51,000 square metres of open land along a portion of the Sabarmati River. This was established during eviction proceedings concluded in 2009.</p>.<p>The bench also refused to stay the order for four weeks after the government pleader stated that the applicant would be issued a fresh notice of eviction, which would give reasonable time. </p>.<p>The applicant trust, Sant Shri Asaram Ashram. had moved before a division bench with an application challenging an order passed by a single bench. The trust claimed that the order was "premeditated" as the land was being taken "to facilitate the government’s proposal to build Sports Enclave and use the land for the proposed Olympic Games".</p>.<p>Asaram (84) was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013. He faced similar charges in Ahmedabad. In both the cases, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is currently out on interim bail on medical grounds.</p>