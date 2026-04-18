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Gujarat HC clears way for state to take over Asaram ashram's land

The area is being developed into a major sports hub for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and making it an Olympic-ready city.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:35 IST
Gujarat High CourtAsaram Bapu

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