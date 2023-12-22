Gujarat HC directs probe into Bulgarian national's allegation of rape against pharma firm boss

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed a magisterial court to pass an order for a probe of allegations of rape and sexual harassment of a Bulgarian national against the chairman and managing director of a well-known pharmaceutical company. The court directed a senior IPS officer to lead the investigation and submit a report in two months.
Justice Hasmukh D Suthar passed an order stating that "Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ahmedabad (Rural) is directed to pass an order of investigation by the competent police officer under Section 156(3) of the CrPC. Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case including the need of fair investigation, the investigation shall be completed within 2 months under the supervision of Senior IPS Officer to be nominated by the DIG, State (Law & Order)."
The order came on a petition moved by the Bulgarian national alleging rape and sexual harassment by the CMD of the firm. She had moved the high court for registration of FIR against the accused after her requests for the same was denied by the local police.
The complainant filed a case before a magisterial court for lodging an FIR which was rejected. She has alleged that she came to Ahmedabad last year after being appointed as a flight attendant by the firm. Later, she was made personal assistant to the CMD.
The woman has alleged that on trips to different places, she was sexuauly assaulted by the CMD.