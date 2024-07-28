Gujarat HC issues summons to Surat MP over pleas challenging his unopposed win

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued summons to the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Mukesh Dalal, over two petitions challenging his uncontested victory.

The court of Justice JC Doshi issued summons to Dalal, directing him to respond by August 9, after the matter came up for hearing on July 25, the lawyer for petitioners PS Champaneri said on Sunday.

Dalal was declared the winner on April 22, the last date for withdrawal of nomination, after Congress pick Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.