Gujarat HC seeks govt's response on Jignesh Mevani's petition claiming no meeting of panel held in 3 years to check atrocities against Dalits

After briefly hearing the case, justice Sangita Vishen sought the government's response. The petition has been moved through advocate Anand Yagnik. It says that the state government not convening the meeting as per the Act was "deliberate, wilful and a conscious decision" of the government. The petition claimed that "it is an example of elected executives purposefully frustrating the Act of 1989 and mandate of Rule 16 (2) of the Rules of 1995".

It goes on to say, "It appears that the inaction on the part of respondent no. 1 (chairman of the committee, which is the chief minister) and no. 2 (Convener, a post held by additional chief secretary) itself is an atrocity against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It is an offence as well and therefore respondent no. 1 and 2 are liable to be prosecuted as article 14 of the Constitution of India is equality of law and equal protection of law."

The petition said, "Meetings of the committee are required to ascertain the steps taken to prevent atrocities against Dalits including verification of visits of DSPs and Collectors to places where atrocities have taken place, to know what steps district public prosecutors are taking to increase the rate of punishment, to ascertain whether action under Sec. 4 of the Act of 1989 is taken against investigating officer who have failed to submit charge-sheet in stipulated time and to get the details about action plan to reduce atrocities against Dalits."