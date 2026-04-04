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Gujarat High Court bars AI use in decision-making, judgment drafting

Also, AI shall not be used to find facts, law, or operative order in any judicial proceeding.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsGujaratArtificial IntelligenceGujarat High Court

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