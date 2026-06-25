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Gujarat: Lioness kills five-year-old, fifth fatal case in a month

The angry family members and the villagers refused to accept the dead body to mark their protest.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:50 IST
India NewsGujaratattackLioness

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