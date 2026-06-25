Gujarat: Lioness kills five-year-old, fifth fatal case in a month

<p>Ahmedabad: In yet another incident of human-lion conflict, a five-year-old boy was killed in a lioness attack on Wednesday night in a village in Amreli district, taking the number of such fatalities in the region to five. </p><p>With the rise in fatal attacks, villagers have sought stronger protection measures against the big cats, which have increasingly been venturing into revenue areas amid a growing lion population.</p>.34-year-old villager killed by lions in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district; second incident in two days raises alarm.<p>According to forest officials, five-year-old Gian Devkumbhai Prathu was walking back home with his grandfather when a lioness from behind attacked him in Chaturi village of Khambha taluka of Amreli. Officials said that the grandfather, the sole eyewitness to the incident, "became so nervous at the site that he collapsed."</p><p>The lioness dragged the boy into a nearby patch of dense vegetation surrounded by thorny Prosopis juliflora shrubs. As news of the attack spread, a group of villagers started to chase the lioness. Sources said the villagers made desperate but unsuccessful attempts to rescue the boy as the lions remained aggressive. </p><p>"There were already four to five big cats-including two lionesses, an adult and two subadults. The boy had died already due to multiple injuries," forest officials said.</p><p>The incident occurred sometime around 8 PM to 8:30 PM. The forest department with nearly two dozen teams including veterinary doctors, trackers, among others launched an operation to capture the lions. By Thursday morning, the department had captured all five lions suspected to have attacked the boy.</p><p>The angry family members and the villagers refused to accept the dead body to mark their protest. It was after hours of requests and pleadings that pacified the agitators. The forest officials assured that more safety measures will be deployed to prevent such tragedies.</p><p>Similar incidents were reported from Savarkundla, Rajula and Jafrabad in the district in the past four weeks. While a daily wager was also killed in the lion attack in Mahua taluka of Bhavnagar district.</p><p>When asked about rising cases of such attacks, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCP) Vikas Yadav told DH, "These incidents are certainly concerning, but we can't establish a common link between them. There can be several reasons behind such attacks, including carelessness, roaming around in the night outside the village periphery and a lack of awareness, especially among migrant workers who are unfamiliar with lion habitats and behaviour. However, children and elderly people remain the most vulnerable groups."</p><p>Yadav said that the department has been doing everything it can to prevent such incidents.</p>.Lions kill migrant worker in Amreli, graphic video sends shockwaves.<p>"We regularly patrol the vulnerable areas and conduct awareness programmes to educate people about safety measures. There is no shortage of staff, but we must acknowledge the challenges of human-lion coexistence. Over the years, both the lion and human populations have increased, while space has remained largely unchanged," he added.</p><p>According to last year's lion census, Gujarat recorded a total of 891 Asiatic lions. Of these, 339 were found in Amreli district alone, giving it the highest concentration of lions in the state, officials said. The population has moved out of its core habitat and spread across 11 districts of Saurashtra. </p>