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Gujarat local body polls held peacefully, turnout under 50% in cities; results on Apr 28

Voting concluded at 6 pm, and the data shared by the SEC is provisional. It is likely to change with further updates.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsGujaratLocal Body Elections

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