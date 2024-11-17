Gujarat man, cremated, walks into own prayer meet days later: Report

<p>A Gujarat family was left in shock when the person they believed to be dead walked into the prayer meet held in his memory days after the body had been cremated. </p><p>Brijesh Suthar, 43, went missing from his home in Naroda in the western state on October 27. When his family could not locate him, they filed a missing persons case and on November 10, almost two weeks since the disappearance, a body was recovered near the Sabarmati bridge there, <em>NDTV</em> <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/days-after-cremation-gujarat-man-walks-into-prayer-meet-in-his-memory-7038671" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>When members of the family were called to identify the corpse, they presumed it was Suthar's given the physical likeliness. </p>.Bihar man's eye missing hours after death; hospital says it was rats.<p>The publication, citing media reports, said that the man was battling mental health problems and was stressed due to his financial investments as well. </p><p>"...police showed us a body, it was swollen, we misidentified it and performed the cremation," his mother told the publication, while another relative said he was depressed. </p><p>Suthar's reappearance has now caused a complication for the police and has raised questions about whose body was cremated. </p><p>While police are probing whose body it was, Suthar's family is struggling with the unexpected reunion. Where Suthar was during the time he disappeared remains unknown. </p>