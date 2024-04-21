Gujarat man sells donkey milk for Rs 5,000 a litre, earns Rs 2-3 lakh a month

For a fact, in a sharp contrast to the price of cow or buffalo milk, stands donkey milk price, which is somewhere between Rs 5,000 - Rs 7,000 per litre.

According to a report by NDTV, Dhiren Solanki who is from Gujarat, supplies donkey milk to customers and earns about Rs 2 -3 lakh in a month.

With 42 donkeys, Solanki has setup a donkey farm in his village in Patan district.

Talking about his journey which led to setting up the farm, Solanki said that earlier he had been trying for a government job.