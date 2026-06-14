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Gujarat man urges government not to deport his Bangladeshi-born wife

Among those detained is a woman identified by her husband as Kajal, who allegedly entered India illegally around a decade ago and later married Anand resident Tarun Patel.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsGujaratBangladesh

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