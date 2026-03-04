<p>Ahmedabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> Cyber Cell and the Detection of Crime Branch, in a joint operation, arrested a youth from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> who is allegedly behind a series of mass hoax bomb threats to schools and courts, causing panic among the public for the past few months. </p><p>Police arrested Sourav Biswas from West Bengal and has been granted police custody for 14 days. "Investigative teams are currently interrogating the suspect to uncover the motive, potential accomplices, and technical methods used to bypass security protocols," police said in a brief statement, while adding that the details will be shared on 5th March. </p><p>Police sources said that Biswas allegedly a "reseller of hacked Gmail accounts." </p>.Hassan district court receives bomb threat e-mail, later declared hoax .<p>"There are others who are involved in the case whose locations are found to be in Bangladesh. He is not the one who sent the threat mails but is part of the cybercrime gang. He was selling these compromised Gmails for 3 dollars per account."</p><p>Police suspect that the gangs associated with "Khalistan movement" were using such accounts to send threat mails to remain untraceable and confuse the place of origin of the mail. "It looks like a new modus operandi," source said.</p><p>Over the past few months, educational institutes, primarily schools and courts across the state have received a series of threat mails. Many of these emails named union home minister Amit Shah and Lawrence Bishnoi as targets, citing revenge for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.</p><p>"Ahmedabad Dhamake Blasts-Schools to Sabarmati Jail tak. Now Amit Shah-Lawrence Bishnoi Will be Targeted On 900 Days of Khalistan Referendum organizers assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada By Indian Foot Soldirs-Lawrence Bishnoi ...Issue is KHALISTAN REFERENDUM-Attwadi Hindu Amit Shah Will Face Consequences," read one of these emails.</p>