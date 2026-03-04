Menu
Gujarat police arrest West Bengal man for series of bomb hoax threats

Police arrested Sourav Biswas from West Bengal and has been granted police custody for 14 days.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 04:35 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsGujaratWest BengalBomb threat

