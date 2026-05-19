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Gujarat police bust cypto syndicate allegedly involved with international terror groups, 9 arrested

Investigators also suspect the accused were actively involved in as many as 935 cyber fraud cases across the country.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsGujaratNarcoticsCryptocurrenciestraffickingterror funding caseDark web

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