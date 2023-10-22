Gujarat Police, DRI raid factory in Maharashtra, seize drugs worth Rs 150 crore

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Ahmedabad in a joint operation busted a factory in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and seized narcotics drugs worth nearly Rs 150 crore.

Sources said that DRI raided a factory following an intelligence input generated by DCB about the large-scale manufacturing of drugs like ketamine and cocaine. Officials from DRI and DCB refused to divulge any information but sources said that at least two persons have been arrested.

"Apart from narcotic substances, raw materials used for making drugs and equipment worth over Rs 350 crore have also been seized by the joint team," sources with DRI and DCB told DH requesting not to be quoted.