<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police on Monday said that it had busted cyberfraud worth Rs 2,289 crore over the past year in as many as 565 FIRs registered during the period under "Operation Mule Hunt 1.0".</p>.<p>As part of the operation, the Gujarat Police's Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCOE) not only exposed mule accounts and busted cyberfraud worth thousands of crores but also arrested 638 suspects across the state in connection with these cases during this period, the government said in a press release.</p>.Students, govt staffers, bankers held for holding mule bank accounts for commission used for cyber frauds.<p>A mule account is a bank account used by cybercriminals to receive, transfer, or launder money obtained fraudulently. The person operating such an account is known as a "money mule".</p>.<p>The Gujarat Police said they launched the operation with the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCOE) in 2025 to target mule accounts linked to cybercrimes. </p>.<p>"The operation involved all police commissioners, range heads, local Crime Branch inspectors, and cyber police stations across Gujarat. Daily monitoring of the operation was conducted from the head office, with regular progress reviews," said the statement. </p>.<p>"The Gujarat Police team analysed data received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the NCRP Portal, the Coordination Portal, and the 1930 Helpline," it added. </p>.<p>The police claimed that due to the operation, ATM and cheque transactions linked to fraud declined significantly.</p>.<p>Fraudulent withdrawals via cheques declined by 75%, while ATM withdrawals linked to fraud came down by 66%, they said.</p>