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Gujarat Police expose cyberfraud worth Rs 2,289 crore in a year

A mule account is a bank account used by cybercriminals to receive, transfer, or launder money obtained fraudulently. The person operating such an account is known as a 'money mule'.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:28 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 02:28 IST
India NewsGujarat

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