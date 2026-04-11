<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police on Friday launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based application, "NARIT AI" (Narcotics Analysis & RAG-based Investigation Tool), to make investigations into narcotics cases airtight and strengthen them during trial, thereby improving conviction rates.</p>.<p>Officials said that NARIT AI — which it said was a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country — was a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-based system that helps investigators handle complex narcotics cases under the legal framework regarding the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. </p>.<p>The tool can reportedly provide legal advice to investigating officers (IOs) by incorporating legal provisions, relevant case laws, and investigation procedures in each case.</p>.<p>The application has been developed by the Western Railway Police, Vadodara Division, in collaboration with a Mumbai-based AI startup. </p>.Gujarat High Court bars AI use in decision-making, judgment drafting.<p>Officials said that it had been prepared under the guidance of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K L N Rao and Surat City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.</p>.<p>Gujarat, over the past decade, has witnessed an increase in narcotics cases, including smuggling from Pakistan and Iran-based international drug cartels. </p>.<p>In the past two years alone, drugs worth Rs 3,727 crore were seized in as many as 1,646 cases. Data presented in the Gujarat Assembly stated that a total of 41,000 kg of drugs was seized.</p>.<p>For the police, the biggest challenge in investigating NDPS cases was reportedly procedural compliance. Police officials found that despite strong evidence, the accused would walk free due to procedural lapses in the investigation process.</p>.<p>"This app will help avoid those lapses, improve the quality of investigation, and ultimately increase the conviction rate in NDPS cases,” said officials.</p>.<p>"This model is based on innovative RAG-based AI technology as well as historical judgments of the high court and the Supreme Court regarding bail and trial in NDPS cases, bare acts of BNS, BNSS, BSA, the NDPS Act, as well as government guidelines and circulars," said officials.</p>.<p>They added that the application "complies with the latest guidelines of the Gujarat HC regarding the use of AI, and accordingly is classified as a private AI system developed specifically for the Gujarat Police and not available to the general public".</p>.<p>The application can also provide possible defence arguments in court and suggest responses based on historical case laws, they said.</p>