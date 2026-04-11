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Gujarat Police launch AI-based tool to aid narcotics investigation

The tool can reportedly provide legal advice to investigating officers (IOs) by incorporating legal provisions, relevant case laws, and investigation procedures in each case.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:41 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 00:41 IST
India NewsGujarat

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