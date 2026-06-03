Gujarat police nab 362 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants under 'Operation Delta Hunt'

<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Wednesday claimed to have caught 362 people suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.</p><p>The statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants was named "Operation Delta Hunt" details of which were shared by deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi during a press briefing in Gandhinagar.</p>.Over 120 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru.<p>During the operation over the past 72 hours, a total of 6,200 suspicious persons were rounded up across the state. Following verifications, 362 of them were found to be staying illegally, while 780 cases were being investigated closely. </p><p>"It was a statewide operation based on human intelligence and technical surveillance. In just one night, such a large number of Bangladeshis were caught. It is a historical success for which I congratulate right from police constables to the DGP," Sanghavi said.</p>.<p>He said that besides taking further action of deporting the undocumented people by involving central government agencies, police are also looking into the network of people who gave them jobs, documents, and other assistance. </p><p>During the operation, police teams caught 18 individuals from highways, railway, bus stations among other places who were allegedly trying to escape. Police claimed that some of the Bangladeshi nationals came to Gujarat from West Bengal from two to four years ago. </p><p>Police said that during their stay, they obtained documents such as Aadhar cards from West Bengal with the help of local middlemen. Police said that they were investigating the network who made those documents. </p>.Gujarat Police expose cyberfraud worth Rs 2,289 crore in a year.'Will ensure Gujarat doesn't take our match again': D K Shivakumar over shift in IPL final venue.<p>Director General of Police, KLN Rao said during the conference that the operation was based on technical data and field verification. It started after technical and local inputs received by the Gandhinagar-based "Cyber Center of Excellence." </p><p>The centre did an extensive analysis of call records based on which the operation was launched.</p>