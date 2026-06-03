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Gujarat police nab 362 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants under 'Operation Delta Hunt'

In the statewide operation, the state police rounded up 6,200 people on suspicions of being illegal immigrants.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsGujaratPoliceimmigrants

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