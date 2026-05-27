<p>In yet another shocking case highlighting the dark realities of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/i-cant-take-anymore-2484116">abusive marriages</a> in India, a man allegedly chose to sell his wife instead of divorcing her in order to “get rid of her”. After 12 years of marriage, he reportedly handed her over for Rs 50,000, following which the woman was allegedly raped repeatedly over a period of 10 days.</p><p>Further, attempting to conceal the crime and appear unaware of her whereabouts, he filed a missing person complaint about his wife.</p><p>The incident took place in Palanpur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/gujarat-india">Gujarat</a>. The accused husband has been identified as 30-year-old Nikesh Patel, who confessed the crime during intense questioning. He and his friends, namely Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor and Sachin Thakor, were arrested. </p><p>The cops traced the woman (26) and total seven arrests have been made. It is noted that the woman was held captive for seven days, repeatedly raped, and robbed of her gold ear studs. </p>.Unable to pay rent, Gujarat man 'allows' landlord, aide to rape wife, daughter multiple times.<p>DYSP JJ Gamit told <em>Dainik Bhaskar</em> that Patel is a hardened criminal and has a perverted mentality. Despite being married himself, he had lured and eloped with two young women from other communities in the past.</p><p>For the police, it initially began with a missing person report, but the investigation soon revealed far more shocking details. They uncovered an unsettling human trafficking case.</p><p>According to reports, the couple had been married for 12 years, and the husband allegedly wanted to “get rid of her” because he no longer liked her. Investigation also revealed that the man wanted to bring another woman home. </p><p>The victim has been counselled and a formal complaint has been lodged against the husband. </p>