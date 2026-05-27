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Gujarat shocker | After 12 years of marriage, man lets his friends rape wife, sells her for Rs 50,000

He then filed a missing complaint on his wife at the police station.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimerapemarriage

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