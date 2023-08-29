Surat man arrested for claiming to be ISRO scientist who designed Chandrayaan-3's lander



Trivedi, who runs tuition classes for a living and holds a degree in Commerce, also gave interview to several media channels claiming that he designed the lander module since 'Vikram' lander successfully made soft-landing on the lunar surface last week.

Following his publicity, Dharmendra Gami, an activist associated with Bhartiya Gauraksha Manch, submitted an application to city police commissioner, Ajay Tomar, suspecting his claims. The commissioner ordered an inquiry to verify Trivedi's claim.