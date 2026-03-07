Menu
Gujarat: Three workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning underground tank at dyeing mill

The condition of another worker remains critical, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 08:00 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsGujaratDeath

