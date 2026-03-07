<p>Surat: Three workers died of suspected asphyxiation after entering an underground tank of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for cleaning at a dyeing mill in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat">Gujarat's</a> Surat city, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The condition of another worker remains critical, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Paras Print Private Limited in the Pandesara industrial area on Thursday night, but was reported to the police on Friday, he said.</p>.2 Indore workers cleaning sewerage chamber die after inhaling toxic gas; kin to get Rs 30 lakh.<p>Sonu Paswan (23), Dilip Paswan (19), and Sandeep Paswan (23) died, while another worker, Mahendra Paswan, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Inspector JR Chaudhar said, adding that they were all natives of Bihar.</p>.<p>"As soon as they entered the ETP tank, all four fell unconscious and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The doctors declared three of them dead," he said.</p>.<p>Officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and forensic officials have launched an investigation, and their report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said. </p>