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Gujarat Titans players, staff evacuated from team bus after mid-road breakdown

The team members, who are all safe and unhurt despite smoke spreading inside the bus, waited on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the hotel.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 01:44 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 01:44 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat TitansIPLBus

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