Gujarat tragedy: FIR reveals boat lacked safety gears; six including three directors of private firm arrested

The police arrested six accused including three directors of the private firm, Kotia Projects, which was responsible for managing Lake Zone area kept for recreational activities including boat ride. Police said that they arrested Bhim Singh Yadav, 42, Ved Prakash Yadav and Rashmikant Prajapati, 51. They are said to be partners of the private firm.

Earlier on Thursday, the police had arrested three accused from the spot itself who have been identified as Shantilal Solanki, the manager of Harni Lake Zone, and two boat operators identified as Nayan Gohil, 20, and Ankit Vasava, 19. They are among the 18 persons booked by the police based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Chauhan, executive engineer with Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

The charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC 304), attempt to commit homicide (IPC 308) and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC 337).

Chauhan has stated that in 2017, Kotia Projects was awarded the contract of Harni Lake Zone comprising of different rides, a banquet hall for food and drinks and boating for recreational purposes. According to a senior police officer, the civic body gave the contract on condition that it will be solely responsible for any eventuality. The firm over the years increased the number of shareholders.

Paresh Shah, whose name doesn't figure in the list of accused in the FIR, is reported to have started the company. However, the names of his wife, daughter and son are mentioned as accused. "It is not that we are protecting anyone. The police registered the FIR based on complained forwarded by the corporation. We can add anyone's name during our investigation. No one responsible will be spared," the police officer told DH.

12 students and two teachers of New Sunrise School died after a boat carrying them capsized in Harni lake in Vadodara city on Thursday evening during a joyride.