Gujarat woman assaults ex-dalit employee, forces him to hold slipper in mouth for demanding wage

A businesswoman, her brother and four of her employees were booked for allegedly assaulting her former employee, a Dalit youth, for asking his salary for 16 days.
The accused woman allegedly forced the victim to hold her footwear in his mouth and apologise for asking for his pending wages.
According to the FIR, Nilesh Dalsaniya, 21, was assaulted by Vibhuti Patel, her brother Om, Parikshit Patel, manager of the firm, and three others. Dalsariya has alleged that he was dragged to the terrace of the office and beaten up with belts, kicked and punched by the accused persons.
Vibhuti Patel, alias Raniba, runs Raniba Industries which deals with manufacturing and export of tiles in Morbi.
"Vibhuti Patel forced me to hold her slipper in my mouth and made me apologise. She threatened me that I would be finished if I filed any complaint with the police or spotted on Ravapur Road (where the company is located)," Dalsaniya has stated in the FIR.
It states that he joined Raniba Industries on November 2 on a salary of Rs12,000 per month. Sixteen days later, Vibhuti asked him to leave the job. However, the company allegedly didn't settle his dues. After the end of the month, Dalsaniya contacted Patel to get his dues but she reportedly didn't respond.
Despite repeated attempts, Morbi District Superintendent of Police didn't respond. Dalsaniya got himself admitted to GMERS Hospital in Morbi where he is recuperating.
Raniba Industries officials couldn't be contacted. The two mobile numbers mentioned on their website were switched off.