Gujarat boat tragedy: Recreation zone manager, 2 others arrested for culpable homicide

“We have already arrested the manager of the Harni Lake Zone, Shantilal Solanki, and two boat operators – Nayan Gohil and Ankit. Efforts are on to nab other culprits. Twelve school students and 2 women teachers have lost their lives in the incident. Rescue operation in the lake ended on Thursday night,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.

Meanwhile, some of the families performed the last rites of their children, who died in the boat tragedy, late on Thursday night with teary eyes.

As per the FIR, Kotia Projects was given the contract to operate and maintain Harni Lake Zone, a recreation hub, in 2017 by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In his complaint, VMC engineer Rajesh Chauhan said the firm, its owners, managers and boat operators indulged in criminal negligence on several counts, be it non-maintenance of boats or not keeping adequate number of life-saving equipment and life jackets.

It was also revealed that only a few students were given life jackets and no instructions were given to them, as per the complaint.

Earlier, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi had told reporters that only 10 students on board were wearing life jackets. "It proves organisers were at fault," he had said.

Due to overload, the FIR said, the boat first started swaying and then capsized following water ingress from the front side.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had visited the site late on Thursday evening and toured Janvi Hospital and state-run SSG Hospital to meet survivors and kin of the deceased.

Patel also monitored the rescue operation that was being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, including the local fire brigade.

In a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon.”

“The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PM further said.