Gujarat's Rs 4.08 lakh crore outlay targets ‘Olympic-ready’ Ahmedabad, tourism push and new mining project

Separate funds have been allocated for the development of "world-class sporting infrastructure and modern transport facilities" in preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:47 IST
Credit: Gujarat Govt

