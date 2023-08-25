American dream gone wrong: HC asks Centre to coordinate with agencies to trace nine missing Gujaratis

The HC order came while hearing a PIL seeking judicial intervention to locate the nine missing persons who have been identified as Ankit Patel, Kiran Patel, Avani Patel, Sudhir Patel, Pratik Patel, Nikhil Patel, Champa Vasava, Dhruvrajsinh Vaghela and Bharat Rabari. They are mostly from Mehsana and Gandhinagar districts.

Hearing the PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Aniruddha Mayee directed the joint secretary, MEA to coordinate with Indian officials in the Dominica and French overseas territory Saint Martin in the Caribbean and file an affidavit by September 18.

During the hearing, central government counsel submitted documents containing communication with Indian officials to the French, stating that the missing persons couldn't be located at any of these islands.

The petition has been filed by Balwant Vaghela, Rekha Patel and Jitendra Patel whose relatives are among the nine missing ones. The petitioners' lawyer told the court that they had left the country sometime in January and were last heard sometime in February and since then, they have been untraceable.

On the other hand, Chetna Rabari filed an FIR at Prantij police station in Sabarkantha district saying that her husband Bharat Rabari was not traceable. She alleged that her husband was promised a US work permit visa by two agents identified as Divyesh Patel alias Johny Patel and Mahendra Patel in lieu of Rs 70 lakh. The complainant paid Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment and the rest was to be paid after reaching the US.

The police arrested Johny, a resident of Mehsana. During the investigation, it was revealed that along with Rabari, eight more people were missing who were sent to the US by the same accused. Another co-accused of the racket Mahendra Patel is the brother of Jagdish Patel, who froze to death with his wife and two children on the Canada-US border while illegally attempting to enter the US for better prospects.