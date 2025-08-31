Menu
HC strikes down 79% reservation in four UP medical colleges

The Allahabad High Court ruled that government orders inflating reservations beyond 50% in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Saharanpur medical colleges were illegal.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 08:59 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 08:59 IST
India NewsReservationAllahabad High Courtmedical colleges

