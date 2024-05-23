'He is doing well': Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares his health update

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is doing well, his manager Pooja Dadlani said on Thursday, a day after the Bollywood superstar was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh was on Wednesday admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he had attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," Dadlani posted on her Instagram Stories.