<p>Chennai: Arun Prasanth, a medico pursuing his post-graduate specialisation at the B J Medical College in Ahmedabad, is still shaken and believes it will take a long time for him to recover from witnessing the crash of the ill-fated Air India flight to London.</p><p>Prasanth, who lives in one of the apartments allotted to PG students, narrated his harrowing experience on Thursday afternoon. "We heard a loud sound and aircraft parts were strewn across the hostel complex with many floors catching fire. </p><p>"All we could hear were screams of people. We also saw people jumping from first floor of their hostel to save their lives," he said.</p><p>The PG student said MBBS students were the worst hit since 1 pm to 2 pm was their lunch time and they were in the hostel mess. He told Puthiya Thalaimurai, a Tamil news channel in Ahmedabad, that police and rescue personnel reached the accident spot within 15 minutes of the plane crash. </p><p>"I didn't suffer any injuries because I was staying in an apartment in the corner of the campus. My colleagues had to struggle to get out of their buildings before they caught fire. We could see mangled aircraft parts in the hostel campus," he added.</p><p>No medico from Tamil Nadu suffered injuries due to the impact of the deadly crash that has claimed all 242 passengers and crew of the aircraft but one. </p><p>Prasanth said all medicos staying in the hostel campus were advised to leave immediately after the accident and are being given access to their rooms to collect their belongings from Friday evening. </p><p>"I am still shaken. I spent last night in one of my friend's place and will collect my belongings from the hostel. It will take a long time for me to come out of this shock. I don't whether to feel lucky to be alive today," he said.</p>