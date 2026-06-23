Hidden room, dummy candidates: Gujarat police bust TOEFL cheating racket; one arrested

VIDEO | Anand, Gujarat: Anand Cyber Crime Police has busted a major racket involving irregularities and impersonation in the international TOEFL online examination. A secret setup using electronic devices and dummy candidates was allegedly being used to help aspirants clear the… pic.twitter.com/KfXYfUHemT
VIDEO | Gujarat: In a major crackdown, Anand Cyber Crime Police has uncovered an organised TOEFL exam fraud operation involving dummy candidates and illegal technical arrangements. Acting on a specific tip-off, the police team conducted a raid and seized electronic equipment used… pic.twitter.com/2PpFfVxKa6