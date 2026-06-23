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Hidden room, dummy candidates: Gujarat police bust TOEFL cheating racket; one arrested

Investigators say the probe is still underway and may reveal the scale of the operation.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsEducationGujaratCrimecheatingExamimpersonation

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