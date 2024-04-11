Hindus must seek permission to convert; Gujarat government notification 'clarifies' Buddhism separate religion

"Further, in many instances the applicants and autonomous institutions are making representations that for converting to Buddhism from Hinduism prior permission is not required," the notification cites this as one of the reasons behind the clarification.

The notification in Gujarati mentions that in cases where applications are filed for prior approval, concerned offices are disposing of them citing Article 25 (2) of the Constitution that Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism are included in Hinduism and therefore, prior permission for such conversion are not required.

It warns that "in sensitive cases such as religious conversion" replying without understanding suitable provisions of law can result in litigations. Referring to Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, the notification says that "Buddhism will have to be considered a separate religion."

Citing aforementioned reasons, the notification has stated that under Gujarat Freedom of Religious Act, "Buddhism will be considered as a separate religion." It further says that under section 5 (1) and 5 (2) of the act, Hindus converting to Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism will have to take prior permission in the prescribed format.