Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Hotel prices skyrocket in Ahmedabad to Rs 50k per night as Coldplay announces concert

Users have shared screenshots of hotel websites where the prices are labelled on a very high range ahead of the concert.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 10:04 IST
Entertainment NewsGujaratAhmedabadTrendingNarendra Modi Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us