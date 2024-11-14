Hotel prices skyrocket in Ahmedabad to Rs 50k per night as Coldplay announces concert

<p>Citing "incredible fan demand", rock band Coldplay and BookMyShow have announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad as part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025'.</p><p>The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025</p><p>Coldplay is set to perform three shows in Mumbai at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium -- on January 18, 19 and 20. </p><p>As the band made headlines in India after releasing the concert dates in Ahmedabad, people have noticed the price at hotels have skyrocketed. </p>.ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raids.<p>Users have shared screenshots of hotel websites where the prices are labelled on a very high range ahead of the concert.</p><p>"No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 Jan costs less than 50k. Pro tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad," a user on X posted.</p>.<p>Another user stated that some 'smart' people have already booked hotels in Ahmedabad in September when the band announced their Mumbai show.</p><p>"If you think you can get hotels in Ahd for good rates for the Coldplay concert on 25/26th Jan - FORGET IT! Smart ppl booked hotels in Ahmedabad in September when Coldplay tix went live for Mumbai as there was speculation that the band could play in AHD too. Prices in Sep 2024 shot up like crazy for 25/26th for Hotels in Ahmedabad," the post read.</p>.<p>A third user wrote, "Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just skyrocketed."</p>.<p>The British band, led by vocalist Chris Martin, posted on their official X page about the new concert in India. The tickets for the new show will go on sale on November 16 at 12pm.</p>.<p>According to a press release by the ticketing platform, the multiple Grammy-award winning band will perform for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it "the biggest stadium show of their career".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>